September 4, 1932 - May 19, 2019 Genevieve Harrison unexpectedly passed away Sunday May 19, 2019. She was a kind, gentle, soft spoken, beautiful woman who lived a long & full life. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter & daughter Dianne Walker. She was born on 9/4/1932 in Meriden, CT & was the oldest of 7 children. She was raised on the East Coast & moved to Long Beach. Together with her husband they had 7 children and raised a happy & loving family. Genevieve is survived by two sisters Rita & Norma, 6 children Donna, Bill, Pam, Scott, Gregory & Liz, 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren. The viewing & rosary will be held 5/27/19 from 4 - 8 pm at McKenzie Mortuary in Long Beach. The funeral Mass will be held 5/28/19 at 12:00 at St. Matthew's Church in Long Beach. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Long Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 25, 2019