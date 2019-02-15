Home

George Ara Papazian D.D.S.


1937 - 2019
George Ara Papazian D.D.S. Obituary
George Ara Papazian was born on January 18th, 1937 and passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. George practiced dentistry in Long Beach for over 40 years. He loved his patients and was always quick to tell a joke and set them at ease. The day that his illness forced him to retire was a sad day for him. One of his great loves was doing committee work for the Harbor Dental Society. He was also an avid pickleball player, talented violinist, and a lover of classical music. George is survived by his wife, Kathy, sons Charles, Ron (Goy), Jeff (Midhuna), and Steve (Michelle) and his beautiful granddaughter, Moriah. He is also survived by his brother, Jack, sister-in-law Patti, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed! A small, private memorial will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harbor Dental Society Foundation in George's honor. Please sign the guestbook at presstelegram.com. WL00189600-image-1.jpg
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019
