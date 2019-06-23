|
Oct. 1930 - June 2019 George L. Brown, a lifelong resident of Long Beach and Signal Hill, passed away on June 1, 2019. Born in 1930 to Lester and Georgie Brown, he and his brother Leroy and twin sister Georgia loved to explore Signal Hill. He graduated from Wilson High School where he lettered in baseball and met the love of his life, Joanne, in math class. After high school he attended Long Beach City College and joined the Marine Corps Reserves. During this time, he was called to active duty, serving in the Korean War. George was a part of the Inchon Invasion in South Korea, the Wonsan landings and the Hungnam evacuation in North Korea. Following the war, he returned to Long Beach where he married Joanne, his wife of 67 years. He resumed his studies at LBCC, where he also excelled in baseball. George joined the Long Beach Fire Department in 1957, rising to the rank of Captain. He was also a long-time member of the Long Beach/Bellflower Elks 888. He and Joanne spent his retirement years traveling the country in their trailer and spoiling their grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by Joanne, children Kathy Douglas (Gordon), and Ken Brown (Margo Morales). He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Kara Gwin (Jeremy), Jessica Douglas, Greg Brown, Leslie Brown, Beth Brown (Fred) and Rebecca Perez (Joshua), one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. George lived a life of service to his family, friends, community and country, and he will be greatly missed. His memorial service will be held on Wednesday June 26 at 1:00 pm at Bixby Knolls Christian Church, 1240 E. Carson, Long Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Long Beach Firefighters Museum, 1445 Prospect Ave., Long Beach CA 90813, or to the Bellflower/Long Beach Elks Lodge 888, 16426 South Bellflower Blvd. 90706
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on June 23, 2019