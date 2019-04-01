|
George Cornelius Weise George Cornelius Weise was born April 14th, 1930 in Patterson, New Jersey. Raised in Oakland, New Jersey and Bethel, Pennsylvania he moved to California in 1956 where he met Shirley Miller, and they married in 1958. George and Shirley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2018. George Weise served honorably in the United Stated Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. George is survived by his wife, two sons, four granddaughters, and one grandson. He was a decent, upstanding, loyal person whom we will all miss dearly. He was loved by the many who knew him. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits Whites Funeral Home (562) 867-2741
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019