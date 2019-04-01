Press-Telegram Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whites Funeral Home
9903 East Flower Street
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 867-2741
For more information about
George Weise
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for George Weise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Cornelius Weise

Obituary Condolences

George Cornelius Weise Obituary
George Cornelius Weise George Cornelius Weise was born April 14th, 1930 in Patterson, New Jersey. Raised in Oakland, New Jersey and Bethel, Pennsylvania he moved to California in 1956 where he met Shirley Miller, and they married in 1958. George and Shirley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2018. George Weise served honorably in the United Stated Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. George is survived by his wife, two sons, four granddaughters, and one grandson. He was a decent, upstanding, loyal person whom we will all miss dearly. He was loved by the many who knew him. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits Whites Funeral Home (562) 867-2741
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whites Funeral Home
Download Now