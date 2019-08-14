|
|
Long Beach, CA George William Doughty, 72, of Long Beach, California passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. George was born April 5, 1947 in Oakland, CA to George P. and Elizabeth (Hamm) Doughty. He spent most of his life in Long Beach, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1965. He went on to obtain two Associate degrees from Long Beach City College. George worked as a welder for the Long Beach Naval Shipyard for many years, followed by 20 plus years as a Carpenter & Exhibit Builder, eventually retiring as a Certified Journeyman. George is survived by his three daughters, Seana, Jennifer, and Meagan Doughty, along with his five grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place during a graveside service at 2:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1500 East San Antonio Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807 Forest Lawn Memorial Park 1500 East San Antonio Drive Long Beach, CA 90807.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019