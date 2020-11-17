Gerald (Jerry) Montooth March 26, 1952 - November 12, 2020 Jerry was born, raised and lived his life in Long Beach. He was a third generation graduate of Long Beach Wilson HS. While competing in the High Bar, Jerry helped his Long Beach City College team win a State Championship in 1973, won the National Championship in the event, and attended UCLA on an athletic scholarship. Jerry's competitive nature that resulted in his athletic success, drove him throughout his adult life. He built and remodeled hundreds of homes in Long Beach and neighboring communities over his decades as a carpenter and general contractor. Almost everyone Jerry knew possessed something in their lives that he built or improved for them. He possessed a generous spirit that permeated his professional and personal life, frequently lending his talents and energy to help customers, relatives and friends. Jerry loved to play golf with his son, Kyle, and his closest friends. His family and friends will cherish memories of shared times skiing, playing poker, golfing, river trips, Christmas Chili dinners and simply enjoying his spontaneous laughter. Jerry is survived by the love of his life, Judy Montooth; his two sons, Kyle and Jeff Montooth; daughter in law and grandson, Ben Montooth; dad, Jerrie McDowell; sister, Denise Knight; brother, Russ Montooth and his aunt, Margie O'Malley. Jerry has numerous relatives and countless friends who love him and will miss him. Finally, we want to acknowledge that Jerry would not approve of an overly sad or sappy summary of his life. He would most likely sum things up by simply saying "doink, doink, done." Due to Covid restrictions, no memorial service is planned at this time.





