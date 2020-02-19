Press-Telegram Obituaries
Gertrude Hayashi

Gertrude Hayashi Obituary
September 17, 1924 - February 7, 2020 Gertrude Hayashi, 95, of Long Beach, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Shigeru and her children, Randall, Richard, Laurie, and David. Gertrude will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Christina Hooks, Melissa Rufener, Timothy Hayashi, Matthew Hayashi, Karen Hayashi, and 9.5 great grandchildren. Gertrude was predeceased by her son, Michael. Memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 am at the Stricklin Snively Mortuary in Long Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020
