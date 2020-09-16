1/1
Gilbert Amador
October 6, 1950 - August 31, 2020 Gilbert Amador passed away on August 31, 2020 at home in Long Beach at the age of 69 from colon cancer. Gilbert was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was born on October 6, 1950 in Long Beach to Albert and Ruth Amador. Gilbert worked for the I.L.W.U. Local 13 and 63 for 36 years. He loved to go to the casinos, wearing his Hawaiian shirts, gardening, reading and watching old Western movies on T.V. He leaves behind his wife, Diane (Marissa Lucero); brother, Albert Amador (Blanca) Carmelita Larson (James) Ronnie, Michael, John and Melissa; sisters, Margaret Amador and her son Richard (Sonia) Arlinda Amador; daughter, Patty Kirk (Dean) and son, Jimmy Alvarado (Karla), Lillian Rivera, daughter, Jacquline and son Christopher. Gilbert will be missed, he was a very kind and generous person. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1pm at All Souls Mortuary in Long Beach, and burial will take place at 2pm.


Published in Press-Telegram on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
All Souls Mortuary
4400 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90807
5624248601
