September 9, 1931 - February 1, 2020 Gil passed away after a brief battle with stomach cancer. He was the loving husband of Barbara for 60 years and had five children, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Kuroda with two stepsons and two step granchildren. He worked for the city of Long Beach as a Civil Engineer in the Public Works Deptartment for 42 years. Memorial services will be held on February 15 at 2pm at Grace First Presbyterian Church, 3955 Studebaker Rd., Long Beach, CA 90808.
