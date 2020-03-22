|
March 4, 1956 - September 7, 2019 Glenn Craig Ruttencutter, loving son, brother and uncle and a long-time resident of Artesia, CA, passed on to his heavenly home to be with his Lord Jesus on September 7, 2019 at the age of 63. Glenn was born on March 4, 1956, along with his twin brother Gary, in Long Beach, CA. He was the second oldest (preceding Gary by several minutes) of three children born to Wayne and Florence Ruttencutter, who were long-time residents of Long Beach. Glenn attended school in Long Beach and graduated from Longfellow Elementary School, Hughes Middle School and Long Beach Polytechnic High School. He also took various courses at Long Beach City College. Due to a diagnosis of schizophrenia in his late teens, Glenn was only able to work part-time for a few years. He moved into a group home as a young adult and lived most of his adult life at CMA in Artesia. As a high school student, Glenn received Christ as his Lord and Savior at Grace Long Beach Church, which he attended for a number of years. His faith and family were the focus of Glenn's life. He was a gentle giant of a man at 6' 3" and 200 pounds and had a deep love and concern for people and made friends easily. Glenn's favorite greetings and expressions were "I love you" and "how can I pray for you?" He loved attending church, reading the Bible, dining out, listening to music and singing and would easily offer up his rendition of a favorite Christian song or hymn at the drop of a hat. Glenn brought love, joy and affection to everyone he met and he will be remembered fondly for the positive and encouraging impact he made on hundreds of lives throughout his lifetime. He is survived by his two brothers, Brian and Gary; Gary's wife, Patty; and his niece, Melissa, all of whom live in Southern California. Glenn's celebration of life service will be held at Palmcrest Grand Assisted Living in Long Beach, CA at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in honor of Glenn Ruttencutter.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020