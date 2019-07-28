|
|
Gloria Eleanor Ray A true American patriot, Gloria Eleanor Ray, of Volcano, CA, passed away at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 70. She was born in Pasadena, CA on June 6, 1949 to the late Irene Eleanor (Frank) and Kenneth Earl Sprague. Gloria grew up in Pasadena, Long Beach, and Garden Grove. She lived in the Sacramento area and graduated from San Juan High School in 1967. She met the love of her life, Richard, on a blind date in Woodland, CA in 1974 and they were married in 1976. The couple moved to southern California where Gloria attended Long Beach City College, and they made their home in Lakewood from 1980 until 2012, when they retired to Amador County. Gloria loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and panning for gold. She was very creative and passionate about her art. She recently celebrated thirty-nine years of sobriety on June 12th. Gloria is survived by her husband of forty-three years, Richard Ray; daughter, April Ray; sons, Steven Ray and Robert Ray; sister, Candy Sprague; and ten grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Cook. Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Cyprian Parish at 4714 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association, in her name. Condolences may be sent to the family via e-mail at amadorhillscfs@volcano.net. Amador Hills Mortuary 209-296-4700
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from July 28 to July 31, 2019