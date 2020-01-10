|
Gwendolyn Grace Blanchard passed away at her home in Lakewood on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born September 12, 1924, in Perth, West Australia, to Ren and Grace Witford. She described her early childhood as idyllic, moving to various small towns in Australia, and growing up with her younger sister, Jean (deceased). The family moved back to Perth in 1939 at the start of World War II.
In 1943, she met Roland V. Blanchard Jr., a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, who was stationed close to her home. Wendy then moved to Sydney and waited for more than two years for the war to end. She received a visa and transport to the U.S. for her wedding to her sweetheart and the love of her life, Roland, and they married in Kansas on September 22, 1946.
Based on Roland's Navy assignments, Roland and Wendy lived for short periods in Virginia, Tennessee, and Texas, before settling in Lakewood in 1957.
Wendy was very active in her sons' PTAs as they were growing up, and she attended Long Beach Community College to earn her AA degree during this time. Upon graduation, she accepted a position as an executive secretary for the Los Angeles County Probation Department, where she remained until her retirement.
After retirement, Wendy and Roland traveled to over 30 countries around the world. They loved to dance and play golf. The couple was happily married for 51 years until Roland's death in 1998. Wendy will be remembered for her lifelong love of ocean views, Dixieland jazz, her interest in international affairs, which she followed as a chairperson with the Lakewood Women's Club, and her poetry submissions to the Women's Club, for which she won many awards.
Wendy is survived by her three sons, Wayne, Maury, and Steven; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and cousins and nephews in Australia.
Wendy was a member of Lakewood Christ Presbyterian Church since 1965. A memorial service will be held at the church located at 5225 Hayter Ave., Lakewood on January 25 at 1pm
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020