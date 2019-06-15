Services Forest Lawn - Cypress 4471 Lincoln Avenue Cypress , CA 90630 800-204-3131 Resources More Obituaries for Harriet Koppel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harriet Lee Steele Koppel

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 12, 1928 - June 4, 2019 Harriet Lee Steele Koppel passed away on June 4th, 2019 in Long Beach, California. She was born on August 12th 1928 in Fullerton, California, the daughter of Douglas and Hannah Steele. Harriet grew up in and attended schools mostly in Long Beach. Her father Douglas, always considered Longmont, Colorado, where he was born, home and so the family moved back and forth for many years living and attending schools in both states. Eventually they settled down and Harriet attended and graduated from Wilson High School. She attended Long Beach City College where she met her future husband, George Koppel and she was an active participant in many campus activities. Harriet transferred to the University of Southern California where she began her lifetime love of that school and its sports teams. She made many wonderful friendships there that would last throughout her life. In 1949 Harriet accepted George's marriage proposal and was married on November 20th 1949. They were married for 62 years until George's death in 2011. She is survived by her four children, Melinda Wells (Chris), Gregory Koppel (Lisa), Susan Kayden (Tony), and John Koppel (Gini); nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren Michael Wells (Grace) children Poppy and Juniper, Julia Moran (David) children Helena, Ronan and Isla, Katherine Dobbs (Josh), Ashley Hopkins (Peter) children James and Parker, Ryan Koppel, Elizabeth Koppel, Molly Kayden, Jessica Barrios (Edu) Child, Benjamin and Shelly Koppel. She is also survived by her sister Joann Omo and brother John Steele. Marian Payne, her sister preceded her in death. Harriet was a busy mom to her four children and in those early years she started her long career as a community volunteer. She was both a Campfire girl and Cub Scout Leader. She and George served as co-presidents of The John Tracy Clinic for the Deaf parents association. Harriet was an active member of the Long Beach Assistance League serving on many of it's committees, some of her favorites were The Howard Committee, Ala Carte, a craft cart for sick children at Memorial Hospital and the Thrift Shop. She and George supported many other philanthropic groups in the community including The and The Long Beach Symphony as well as their long time church Lakewood Village Community Church and their son John's charity Children of Faith Missions, an orphanage located in India. Harriet was well know as a great hostess, giving countless parties of all sorts throughout the years. She honed her skills by hosting many of George's international business associates who very often became family friends because of her warmth and outgoing personality. All of her children benefitted from her love of entertaining and have carried that early training into their own lives. Harriet was an avid gardener. Her gardens were beautiful and lush, some very large and complex and some exquisite groupings of small pots. If you visited she would always request that you admire her flowers as she felt that they always grew better with positive encouragement. This may be the secret to why she was so beloved, everyone in Harriet's world whether they were family or friends felt encouraged, special and loved. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on June 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Lakewood Village Community Church 4919 E. Centralia St. Long Beach CA 90808 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Harriet Koppel's name to at or Children of Faith Missions at childrenoffaithmissions.org Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries