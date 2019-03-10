|
|
Harry Carl Duckworth
Harry Duckworth was born in Greensboro, PA on January 27, 1927 and grew up in Lancaster. He died of natural causes on February 16, 2019 at 6:30am. After he graduated from McCaskey High School, he joined the Navy and served in WWII in Hawaii as a Bandsman. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry S. and Mary C. Duckworth, he is survived by his siblings, Barbara Arkes of Westlake, OH, Robert C. Duckworth of North Las Vegas, NV, Mariaice Bopf of Bonsall, CA and Meade Duckworth of Marietta, GA.
After his duty in the Navy, Carl moved to Long Beach, CA where he became involved in remodeling houses. Later he became the owner of a major safety equipment supply company.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019