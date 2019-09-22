|
|
May 21, 1924 - September 12, 2019 Harry (Hebrew: Hershel) Futoran was born on Staten Island, New York, middle child to Charles and Esther Futoran. Harry served in the Army in WWII as a mechanic. In 1946 he married his grade-school sweetheart Seena Lyon, and they had two boys, Russell (dec.) and Dan. Harry became a school teacher in Blythe, CA, then in 1952 he moved his family to a newly built home in Long Beach, CA. He taught math for a short while at Hosler Jr. High in Lynwood, CA, and then filled an open position for art teacher for the next 30 years. He then earned a Masters Degree in Art at Cal State LB. Harry retired around 1980 and devoted most of his time creating fine art in sculpture (bronze, stone, wood, and mixed media) and painting (acrylic). Harry showed his sculpture at various galleries, including the once reknowned Ryder Gallery on La Cienega Blvd (Los Angeles). One of his sculptures was featured in a major motion picture, "The Terminal Man," based on a Michael Chrichton novel. He has won hundreds of local first place prizes at local art shows. Seena passed away in 2000. In 2003, Harry married Shirley Collins, the widow of a neighborhood artist friend, Harold Collins. Harry is survived by his wife, Shirley and his son, Dan. Dan has started an Etsy shop featuring Harry's artwork. Harry had once described his art as "practical," so Dan decided to name the shop "thepracticalartist." Harry was an avid fisherman throughout his life, and it was his express wish that his ashes be given to the sea. The image (above, left) is from one of Harry's finest self portraits.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019