May 19, 1970 - October 28, 2020 Hector Galindo Navarro, 50, of Antioch, California, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on October 28. A funeral service be held at 9:30 am Friday, November 13th. Hector will be remembered for his passion for his family. His kids were his life. He would play cars on the floor with his son on even his worst days during his battle with cancer. His other passion was soccer. He played goalie and defense and was the official kicker for penalty kicks when he played for the San Pablo Football Club. He was Americanista by heart. Hector was born in Pantanal, Nayarit, Mexico to Jose Galindo Navarro and Paula Navarro Rizo. He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years Laura C. Vergara; loving children Briana and Hector; dear siblings Celina, Ofelia, Celestina and Alfredo Galindo Navarro and their spouses; siblings-in-law Eulalio, Blanca, Margarita, Maria, Guillermo, Alejandro, Jose Luis, and Celestino Vergara, and their spouses; 34 beloved nieces and nephews, and many friends. Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1500 E. San Antionio Dr, Long Beach CA 90807 1(888)204-3131





