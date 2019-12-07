|
|
Humble Howard, only child to Genevieve and Edward, was born on March 12, 1925 in Algona, Iowa. Howard "Geny" Genrich served in the Army for two years during WWII and saw action in France as a rifleman and machine gunner in the 14th Armored Division. During the Battle of the Bulge, Howard experienced shrapnel wounds in both legs, earning a Purple Heart.
A Graduate of Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa, Howard earned a Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree from Northern Arizona University at Flagstaff and began teaching in Merced, CA where he met Dorlyne Jean Hochuli. The pair moved to Long Beach in 1954 where he and Dorlyne married on June 6, 1953 and had three sons: Martin, Daniel, and Timothy followed by 8 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Among his Many Accomplishments: Elder and Deacon of Covenant Presbyterian Church, 50 Year Award with Long Beach Masonic Lodge, Long Beach Scottish Rite, 32nd Degree Faculty Representative Council for the Teachers Association of Long Beach, Past president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Alumni Association, Past President (three times) and elected Life Member of the Long Beach Model T Club, Hall of Fame for the Model T Ford Speedsters, Lincoln, Nebraska, Co-author of 10 books involving the construction of the Model T Ford speedsters, Meals on Wheels delivery man for over 29 years, Back-packing the 220 mile John Muir Trail from Yosemite to Mt. Whitney, Local Chapter Hall of Fame for Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
Howard enjoyed activities such as Visiting the Spitzelhaugen cabin in Big Bear, Running his antique outboard motors and fishing, Traveling the world, Iowa picnics (RAH, RAH, RAH!!), Spending countless hours in the garage fine tuning his craft while tinkering on projects, primarily his beloved 1922 Center Door Sedan, 1905 Curved Dash Oldsmobile, and of course "Lucky 7" The Iconic 1922 speedster and sharing any knowledge or advice he could offer.
Humble Howard's "personal touch" to life, zest, and inventiveness are beyond what most people can accomplish in a lifetime. His absence, spirit, and endless service to others will surely be felt by his family, friends and community.
Funeral Services to be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 607 E. 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90815. Interment ceremony to follow at Westminster Mortuary 2:15pm, 14801 Beach Blvd., Westminster, CA 92683. Donations can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Dec. 7, 2019