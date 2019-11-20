|
|
Misty, today marks a year and I have missed you so very much. I wanted to let you know some of the highlights in our lives that we had been anticipating have come to pass, knowing that you would have been full of pride and joy. I wanted to share those feelings with you. Of course, Eleanor graduated in June. She amazingly found the strength in your absence to get all A's in her final semester. Summer on Corsica without you, still hurts, but I filled the house with relatives and friends who also felt your absence. Eleanor started college this September at (can you believe) UCLA! She is a highly engaged student like those who you appreciated throughout your life. Our Olivia found meaningful work with a nonprofit with good pay and some benefits. She continues in your fight for social justice supporting good causes. Joey finally proposed! while they were vacationing on Corsica this summer. So now Olivia is unfortunately fretting over planning her wedding. One last important item, you are missed by all your friends and colleagues at CSULB. The faculty and staff thought it appropriate to establish a memorial fund in your honor to provide some financial support to worthy students in need. What a great way to honor you and the contributions you made to CSULB. Donations are still needed to fully fund the endowed student award. This can be done at the CSULB website https://giveto.csulb.edu under College of Liberal Arts, Linguistics Department, Alexandra Jaffe Memorial Fund in Linguistics
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019