February 15, 1921 - December 9, 2019 Iris M. Green was born in Howell County, Missouri on Feb 15, 1921 to Frank and Bessie Sharr. She was the youngest of eight siblings. She passed away on Dec 9, 2019, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold E. Green in 2006. They celebrated 64 years of marriage and had 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rose Hills in Whittier, CA.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019