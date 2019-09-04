|
1931 - 2019 Jack Salem is remembered as a beloved father, uncle, cousin, and friend. Jack moved to Long Beach in the late 1960's and opened up Jax Bicycle Center in 1971. Starting with a single store on the corner of Spring St. and Bellflower Blvd., Jack grew the business into a chain of one of the nation's leading bicycle retail operations before he sold it in 1999. Jack was a strong believer in giving back to the community and supporting bicycle advocacy.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019