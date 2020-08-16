August 10, 1932 - June 25, 2020 James H. Bell was born in Philadelphia to Charles D. and Amy H. Bell. As part of a Navy Family, he lived in many cities growing up, including his favorite, Sitka, AK. Jim graduated from San Diego State University after serving in the U.S. Army. At SDSU he pledged Lambda Chi Alpha, serving as President eventually; and met his wife of 62 years during Spring Sing with Kappa Delta. Jim earned his M.D. from University of Nebraska, College of Medicine (1962) and returned to California with Nancy for Residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. He joined what would become Long Beach OB/GYN Medical Group in 1967 and practiced with his wonderful partners assisting in 5000+ births over 45 years. Dr. Bell retired in 2012 to start a new career as "Grampa Doc." In retirement, he joined the American Legion Post 291 and proudly served in the Honor Guard. The family would like to sincerely thank the Team for honoring "Doc Bell" as he was able to honor so many Veterans over 11 years with them. He died peacefully at home with Nancy on June 25th and is survived by his brother; Don, his wife, their children - Greg, Gary and Sandra; and six amazing grandchildren.





