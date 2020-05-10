James M. Glover was born to Essie Glover (Gibbs) and Edward Glover on August 6, 1932 in St. Matthews, SC. At a young age he ventured to New York and joined the U.S. Army, serving his country from 1959 to 1961. After his honorable discharge, he moved to Long Beach, CA. In 1963, he married Mamie Brunson who preceded his death on February 8, 2001. They raised three children, Katherine Carol Glover, Yvonne Glover-Hewitt and James Monroe Glover, Jr. who preceded his death on September 17, 2016. James was very well-known and respected throughout the community. He was employed with the City of Long Beach as a Fleet Maintenance Technician for 25 years, retiring in 1992. During retirement, he did what he loved most by taking fishing trips to Cabo San Lucas, deep sea fishing, spending time with his cherished grandsons, and piddling around the yard and in his garage. On April 14, 2020 at the age of 88, God called His special servant home. James leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters: Katherine Carol Glover and Yvonne Glover-Hewitt; grandchildren: Kevin D. Wade, Robert J. Hewitt, Jr. and Brenton A. Hewitt; great granddaughter: Brielle C. Hewitt; two daughters-in-law: Melissa Jones Hale and Rebecca Ware-Hewitt; his sister: Vertell Glover of New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service was held on May 8, 2020.





