|
|
Jane Ann (Bushnell) Mallett September 24, 1942 - May 16, 2019 Born in Alvin, Texas to Thomas and Mildred Bushnell. Moved to Long Beach, California in 1944 with parents and brothers Thomas and James. Graduated from Long Beach Jordan High School in 1960. Preceded in death by daughter Mary-Beth Mallett-Ivanov (2004). Survived by husband Mark Mallett, daughter Anne-Marie Mallett, son Daniel Mallett and grandchildren Mary and Elizabeth Mallett. Memorial service - 11:00am on May 31, 2019 at Community Chapel World Outreach. Address 12400 Studebaker Road in Norwalk, CA 90650. Telephone (562) 868-0072.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 26, 2019