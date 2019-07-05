Jane Ellen Conway March 19, 1945 - June 24, 2019 Jane E. Conway, affectionately known to her friends and family as "Janie", was born on March 19, 1945 to Edward and Marian Sample in Stroud, Oklahoma (population 2,500). Janie spent her childhood in Stroud and upon graduating from high school attended Oklahoma State University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1966. While in college she met her soon to be husband, Chris R. Conway, on a trip to California. They stayed in touch and were married in 1967. Upon moving to California Janie taught Junior High School in Long Beach. When her first daughter, Kristin Conway Baird, was born she gave up teaching to be home with her. A couple of years later her second daughter, Lori Ann Conway, was born. While her children were growing up she was active in the community as a member and President of Rick Rackers, a junior auxiliary of the Assistance League of Long Beach. She absolutely loved spending time with her family; she volunteered in her girls' school, for their sports teams and with National Charity League. As her children were growing up she always had an open door, welcoming all of their friends, both male and female, into the family home for swimming, laughs, and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Many of those kids, now adults, have remained lifelong friends. Janie had a wonderful group of friends with whom she enjoyed spending time playing bridge or having lunch. She also loved to travel and explore new places. The Conway family spent many fun years together traveling for snow skiing, house boating, or going to Hawaii, her favorite place. She also loved traveling with Chris, and together they have traveled the world, almost. More recently, Janie loved spending time with her two grandchildren, Dylan (10) and Carter (8) Baird. She loved reading and playing games with them, watching them participate in sports and she was more than happy to do whatever they wanted her to do. They always brought a smile to her face and she to theirs. Unfortunately, her 18-month battle with ovarian cancer ended her life far too soon. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Chris, her two daughters, Kristin, her spouse Toby Baird, and Lori, and her two grandchildren, Dylan and Carter. There will be a Celebration of Life on July 26th from 4:00-7:00pm at Virginia Country Club in Long Beach. Janie will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Achieve Tahoe (a non-profit organization focused on working with people with disabilities) in her name. This organization is important to her as her grandson Dylan has been able to learn to ski through Achieve Tahoe. Donations can be made online at https://achievetahoe.org/support. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits The family was assisted by: McKenzie Mortuary 562-961-9301 Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from July 5 to July 7, 2019