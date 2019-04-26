|
August 17th, 1924 - April 5th, 2019 Jane, 94 years old, passed away peacefully at home April 5th, 2019. Jane was born August 17th, 1924 to Edward and Alice Wahl. Her childhood was spent in Los Angeles, and after graduating from Dorsey High School she and her parents moved to Long Beach. Jane married John Scales in 1953 and they made their home in Naples where Jane remained for the rest of her life. She is survived by her three daughters, Allison Byerly, Lesley Richardson, and Gina (Ed) Foss; grandchildren Lauren (Chris) Nagel, Zachary Byerly, John (Leah) Richardson, Alec Richardson, Dallas Foss, and Jackson Foss. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Jane Scales to the Memorial Medical Center Foundation (MMCF), PO Box 1650, Long Beach, Ca 90801 or http://igfn.us/form/gCDSJQ A Celebration of Life will be held May3rd, 12 -4 at the Long Beach Yacht Club.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019