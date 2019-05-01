Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Scales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Scales

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Scales Obituary
August 17th, 1924 - April 5th, 2019 Jane, 94 years old, passed away peacefully at home April 5th, 2019. Jane was born August 17th, 1924 to Edward and Alice Wahl. Her childhood was spent in Los Angeles, and after graduating from Dorsey High School she and her parents moved to Long Beach. Jane married John Scales in 1953 and they made their home in Naples where Jane remained for the rest of her life. She is survived by her three daughters, Allison Byerly, Lesley Richardson, and Gina (Ed) Foss; grandchildren Lauren (Chris) Nagel, Zachary Byerly, John (Leah) Richardson, Alec Richardson, Dallas Foss, and Jackson Foss. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Jane Scales to the Memorial Medical Center Foundation (MMCF), PO Box 1650, Long Beach, Ca 90801 or http://igfn.us/form/gCDSJQ A Celebration of Life will be held May3rd, 12 -4 at the Long Beach Yacht Club.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.