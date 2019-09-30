|
|
May 20, 1922 - September 10, 2019 Jean Eleanor Beasley, 97, passed away Tuesday, September 10 at her home in Seal Beach, California. Jean was born May 20, 1922 in Jewel, Kansasthe first child of Beulah and Marcus Eaton. After attending business school, Jean moved to Denver, CO where she worked at Fitzsimons Army Hospital and met her future husband George Beasley. Jean and George were married August 3, 1949, and settled in Pasadena, California to be near George's parents. Later the couple moved with their four children to Long Beach, California. After her children were school age, Jean went back to work as a bookkeeper until her retirement in the early 1980s. For the past 28 years, Jean lived in the Seal Beach Leisure World Senior Community. Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Marjorie Ingersoll of Laguna Hills, California. She is survived by her former husband, George Beasley of Long Beach; her four children: son Larry (and wife, Audie) of Omaha, Nebraska; son Jim (and wife, Christiane) of Aliso Viejo, California; son Mark (and wife, Margaret) of Abilene, Texas; daughter Barbara (and husband, Kraig) White of Escondido, California; her 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Jean will always be remembered as a colorful and energetic individual whose interests included dancing, reading, playing cards, and spending time with friends. She was active in her children's and grandchildren's lives and will be greatly missed. Friends and family are welcome at a memorial service for Jean on Saturday, October 26 at 2 p.m, El Dorado Park West Social Hall, 2800 N. Studebaker Road, Long Beach. Condolences and memories can be sent to Jim Beasley, 23465 Via San Gabriel, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 30, 2019