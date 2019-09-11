Press-Telegram Obituaries
March 7, 1962 - August 12, 2019 Jean Ann Davis, 57, of Long Beach, California, died peacefully Monday, August 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Moore and Ann King Davis. She is survived by her brother Bill and many loving family and friends. Jean graduated from Huntsville (Alabama) High School in 1980. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Vanderbilt University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1984. She worked at Shell Oil in Houston, Texas, for five years. After leaving Shell for a short stay at Quality MicroSystems in Mobile, Alabama, Jean moved to Long Beach, where she stayed for the remainder of her life. In Long Beach Jean worked for several companies, including Versatec and Xerox. She also attained an MBA degree Pepperdine University in 1998. It was in 2000, that Jean transitioned into her true calling: teaching. For the next nineteen years she taught math at Marcus Newcomb Middle School and Millikan High School in Long Beach. While making the transition into teaching, Jean obtained Math and Secondary Education degrees. She was a respected and beloved teacher who poured her heart and mind into her profession. Jean enjoyed many hobbies, including volunteering at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, serving as a board member of the Long Beach Schools Financial Credit Union, scuba diving, and scrapbooking. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 14, at 3:00 p.m. at McKenzie Mortuary Services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , the William Lonnie Davis Endowed Scholarship at the University North Alabama, or a . McKenzie Mortuary Services 3843 East Anaheim Street Long Beach, CA 90804
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019
