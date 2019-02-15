|
|
September 24, 1924 - February 7, 2019 Jean Sanning passed away at the age of 94. She was born in New London, CT to Edward A. and Ellen E. Dondero. She drove across country to California with her brother Ned and a girl friend in 1947 after both of her parents passed away. She met her future husband, Hugo Sanning, in Long Beach. They were married in 1950. They stayed mainly in Long Beach to raise their five children. Jean is predeceased by her brothers, Raymond and Ned Dondero, her husband Hugo, and grandson Robby Harder. She is survived by her children Ellen, Jan, Sheila, Jody, and Bill and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Please sign the guestbook at presstelegram.com. WL00189240-image-1.jpg
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019