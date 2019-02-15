Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Sanning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Margaret Dondero Sanning


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Margaret Dondero Sanning Obituary
September 24, 1924 - February 7, 2019 Jean Sanning passed away at the age of 94. She was born in New London, CT to Edward A. and Ellen E. Dondero. She drove across country to California with her brother Ned and a girl friend in 1947 after both of her parents passed away. She met her future husband, Hugo Sanning, in Long Beach. They were married in 1950. They stayed mainly in Long Beach to raise their five children. Jean is predeceased by her brothers, Raymond and Ned Dondero, her husband Hugo, and grandson Robby Harder. She is survived by her children Ellen, Jan, Sheila, Jody, and Bill and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Please sign the guestbook at presstelegram.com. WL00189240-image-1.jpg
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.