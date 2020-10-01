1/
Jean Tomiko Kumashiro
On Sunday, September 13, 2020, our Angel was called to be with her Heavenly Father. Jean Tomiko Kumashiro was born on September 16, 1934 - 4:45 AM in Long Beach, California at Seaside Hospital. She was the second child born to George and Helen Fujikawa. The Fujikawa's raised their four children (June, Jean, Fred and Bobby) in Long Beach and, like her mother Helen and granddaughter Madeleine, Jean was a graduate of Long Beach Polytechnic High School. In 1959 Jean met a young Army veteran from Los Angeles, and soon thereafter, they fell in love. On October 14, 1961, Jean Fujikawa and Howard Kumashiro were married at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Long Beach. It didn't take long for them to start a family and in July of 1962, their first child, "Michael" was born. The following year they would have their first daughter "Kathleen", and before you could blink an eye, ten years later, they would be blessed with their seventh child "Cecily". As you could imagine, with 7 kids, life was hectic but Jean would always find time to work in her flower beds, crochet, or just go for a walk. To many, Jean was known as "Sunny" due to the upbeat and positive outlook she always had (before all of the kids). Jean is survived by Howard Kumashiro, her loving husband of 58 years. She is also survived by her brother, Fred; her 7 children (Michael, Kathleen Wamsley, Carole Kiker, John, Steven, Kristy Hawman and Cecily Swanson); and 10 grandchildren (Alana, Mason, Max, Madeleine, Duncan, Jeremy, Sam, Josh, Hannah and, of course, Faith). She was truly dedicated to her family and will be missed by us all. On Friday, October 2, 2020, Jean T. Kumashiro will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach. Regretfully, due to COVID-19, this a private ceremony reserved for immediate family members only. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441


Published in Press-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2020.
