March 29, 1930 - November 21 2019 Jeanne Marie Gardner (Lewis), 89, passed away peacefully in hospice care November 21 in her lifelong hometown of Long Beach, California. She is survived by her husband Edwin Loving Gardner, sons Bruce and Gregory, and four grandchildren. She was a dedicated teacher and enjoyed painting and the arts; however, Jeanne was a loving wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, embracing every moment with them, and especially loved her role as grandmother. She had a sweet and loving personality and was thoughtful and caring to all who met her. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to make a tribute gift to the in her name.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020
