12/7/1928 - 9/19/2020 Descendant of Portuguese settlers by way of the Azores, born Minnie January Souza, on December 7, 1928 in the U.S. territory of Honolulu, Hawaii, Winifred Jeanne Smith passed away in her Seal Beach, California home from natural causes on September 19, 2020. As a twelve-year-old prodigy of Duke Kahanamoku's elite swimming squad, Jeanne's characteristic steadfast iron will would be put to the ultimate test when she locked eyes with a Japanese airman moments before he bombed her neighbor's home. Having to care for three young girls for three sunless smoke-filled days and horrible long pitch-black nights, Jeanne's extraordinary civilian accounts of Pearl Harbor were detailed in the documentary Memories of Pearl Harbor: The Jeanne Smith Story. She lived an interesting life. The lead singer of the early 50's Country and Western band, JEANNE SMITH TRIO, a staple at the Hollywood On The Pike, which had a nineteen-year old future Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Bare as a member of the trio. She was the owner of several beauty salons in Long Beach and Stanton. She married future Long Beach Police Department Captain, Forrest H. Smith, whom she lovely called "Honey" and would share pillow talk at night in their Mazatlan, Mexico and California homes for fifty-eight years. In 1976, the recently retired couple motor homed to forty-eight states. She was an enthusiastic cruise line traveler, and she painted dozens of large size oil paintings. An avid lover of animals, she wrote a children's book entitled, 7 Kitties and One. Jeanne had three daughters and one son, and cooked amazing dishes, such as Portuguese chicken and long rice, as well as beer batter shrimp.





