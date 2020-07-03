Jeanne Walker

10/11/1924 - 7/1/2020 Jeanne Lee Noyes Tortomasi Walker passed on peacefully with her children, Mike and Joy at her side. Jeanne loved to make people laugh, Her love of ribald humor, fast cars, and spirited conversation always brought delight, especially to her beach volleyball friends. Stories from "the Great One" and "Nini" will be told and re-told by her children, Mike (Cindy) Tortomasi and Joy (Mel) Palmer and her grandchildren, Jonelle (John) Yamasaki, Shawna (Bryan) Warriner, Jeff (Chrissy) Tortomasi, Anne and Nick Palmer, and her great-grandchildren, Shea, Maile, Nate, Hayden, Logan, Alex, and Cambria. Her passing was preceded by that of her husband, Howard, with whom she leaves their son, David. Jeanne has asked all to share a happy drink in her memory.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store