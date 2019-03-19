|
|
Jerrold ( "Jed") Young December 31,1937 - March 14, 2019 Jed, the beloved son of Glen and Margaret Young, was born in La Habra, California, and later moved to Westminister. He attended Huntington Beach High School where he played varsity basketball, making all league several years, and baseball until his graduation in 1955. He continued in both sports at Orange Coast Junior College, again earning all league honors. Upon his graduation from Orange Coast he attended Long Beach State and played two years on the basketball team from 1957-1958. Jed worked in the grocery business and eventually purchased the small Lockyer Market at 10th Street and Daisy Avenue in Long Beach. He met his future wife, Lois ("Mickey") Caplinger, and they were married in 1960. Upon his marriage he inherited an instant family of Mickey's three boys whom he raised as his own, and instilled his work ethics and sense of values. He resided with his family in the Los Altos area of Long Beach for 54 years. Jed retired from the grocery business, but later ran the meat market inside the old Howie's Market in Belmont Shore and Zeitan's Market in Naples. He also worked for Padleford Construction in Artesia for a few more years. Jed was always there to help family, friends, and neighbors with small home projects, was a bowler, an a avid fisherman who loved to take his best friend/brother-in-law, Scotty Blyth, out on his boat. Jed was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Lois, sons and their wives, Lyle and Iris (children Heather and Glen), Kevin and Cyndi (children Kristi and Matthew), and Clayton and Diane (children Jacob and Lucas), and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by all, but has moved on to a better place in Heaven. Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/lbpresstelegram
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019