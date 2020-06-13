Jerry Barreto

August 25, 1934 - June 3rd, 2020 Jerry (Barney) Barreto of Long Beach, California passed away on June 3rd, 2020, at the age of 85. After several months of declining health, Jerry died of heart disease and Covid19, which was spreading through a nursing home. Jerry was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 25, 1934 to father Julio "Tony" Barreto and mother "Sally" Soon-ae Wang. The third child of four, Jerry attended Poly high school, spend some years in the Army in Germany and Austria, and settled back in Long Beach with a career in sales. He was married to Mary Gose and they had four childrren together: Mike, Steve, Keryn and Nancy. He subsequently married his lifetime companion and love, Gwen Thorsborne. They were married for 33 years. Jerry and Gwen traveled extensively to Europe, Alaska, Australia and many of the U.S. National Parks, through Canada and back East to see the fall foliage, capturing wonderful photos and stories. They enjoyed walking on the beach, eating and cooking delicious meals, and spending time with family. Jerry loved going to Kauai to have laulau and plate lunches and would drive anywhere to get delicious food. He was an accomplished chef and loved sharing Korean recipes. Jerry is survived by his wife, Gwen, his children Mike Barreto (Lisa), Steve Barreto (Teresa), Keryn Ogle (Geoff), and Nancy (Greg); step-daughters, Jo-Anne Osberg (Bill), Alicia Donahue (Dwayne); grandchildren Brian Barreto, Wiatt Barreto, Christine Barreto Felton, Kyla Ogle, Geremy Ogle, Sean Harris, Nadine Washburn, Tommy Thorsborne, Anna Thorsborne-Roepenack; great-grandchildren,Jerkah Barreto, Bryson Barreto, Kira Barreto, Jayla Pederson-Barreto, Tanner Gorman, Jackson Felton and Micki Roepenack; his sister Myrna Barreto Richards (John) and a number of nieces and great-nephews.





