3/11/37 - 10/5/19 On Friday April 5th at 10:02 p.m. James Richard Barr took his last breath, surrounded by his family and passed peacefully into eternal life. Jim Barr served in the United States Navy for 20 years, the calling of serving others lived within his heart and connected him to his military family in perpetuity. During his lifetime, Jim was proudly affiliated with BPOE Elks Lodge #2364 in Paso Robles & Lodge #1959 in Huntington Beach, American Legion Posts 0050 in Paso Robles & 327 in Seal Beach, Member of Fleet Reserve Association since 1971 Central Coast Branch 272 and USS Okanogan Association. He was married for 40 years to Judy Barr, and had three daughters, Mary Kay, Peggy Ann, and Brenda. Judy passed on in 04-22-98 and Peggy Ann 10-07-03. During his transition to eternity, Jim was looking forward to being reunited with Judy & Peg. After 20 years of service in the military, Jim retired and became a Dock Foreman for Garrett Freightlines, Milne Truck Lines and GlobeCon Freight Systems. He established lifetime friendships and maintained contact throughout his life with Classmates and Colleagues across the United States. His friends deeply cherished Jim and have enjoyed his humor and expansive, larger than life spirit over many years. Jim was specific in his final wishes: his clothes will be enjoyed by homesless Vets, his car was gifted to his grand-daughter who will be finishing college, Polaris to a friend that will enjoy hunting and fishing with his great grandson, food to the LA foodbank, household items to Salvation Army, and Electric Tricycle to a deserving Veteran. Graveside Service: Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807, 562-424-8601 http://www.allsoulsmortuary.com/obituary/jim-barr In honor of Jim's life of service, flowers are STRONGLY discouraged. If so inclined, please make donations to: AMERICAN LEGION POST 327 P.O. BOX 2487 SEAL BEACH, CA 90740 ATTN: DAN WEBER Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019