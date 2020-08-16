July 30, 1929 - August 4, 2020 Jim Schmitt died of natural causes on August 4, he was 91. His was a life of service to family and community. He was born in Johnstown PA to Walter and Mary Schmitt, and grew up in Pittsburgh. He attended Notre Dame University as an ROTC Naval Cadet, and he was part of the crew of the Manchester in the Korean War. He came home and married Diane Parr, of Long Beach CA in 1955. They started their family back in Youngstown, Ohio where he worked for US Steel. He attended law school at night, and in 1960 they came out to live, and raise 5 children in Long Beach, California. He worked as a Public Defender in offices throughout southeast LA County, and was able to have enough time to participate in his community and the lives of his children. Jim was a volunteer at St. Barnabas In Long Beach, St. Hedwig in Los Alamitos and finally St. Edwards in San Clemente. He was a coach for little league baseball, AYSO and supported the teams at Los Al and Mater Dei high schools. After retiring from the Public Defender, he and Diane took on a new adventure as he spent the next seven years as a Judge in the Social Security Administration in and around Paducah, KY. They made many new friends and entertained at a home on Kentucky Lake, but the growing brood of grandchildren brought them back to their family in Southern California. Both Jim and Diane worked as volunteers for the Ocean Institute, Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center, and Crystal Cove State Park, and Jim received awards for his countless hours of assistance. Jim loved parties with his many friends, and being surrounded by family, which included his 5 children; Ed (Wendy), Denise (Peter), Nancy, Marylou and Charlie (Shelby), his 16 grandchildren; Rachel, Elena, Robert, Laurel, Trevor, Isaac, Elizabeth, Sarah, Andrew, Diego, Miranda, Kevin, Abraham, Erin, Tommy and David; and 2 great grandchildren, Olive and Robin. His sister, Pauline predeceased him, but he was a beloved uncle to her 6 children, as well as an uncle to 6 nieces and nephews from Diane's sister Denise Potter, and their late brother Dan Parr. After Diane's death in 2012, his final years were spent in care, and we thank the loving staff at Aegis of Laguna Niguel for helping him remain the loving, generous force of nature that he was. A celebration of life will be held when possible. In lieu of flowers, he would want you to donate to the Ocean Institute (www.ocean-institute.org
