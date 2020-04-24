|
July 1, 1931 - April 18, 2020 Jo Koenig passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Seattle, Washington to parents Otto & Mary Koenig on July 1, 1931, but soon moved to Long Beach with his sister, Joyce, where he lived the rest of his life. Jo graduated from Wilson High School and soon after went to work at Fort McArthur in San Pedro. He was a civil service worker and a Foreman for the Machine shop for 25 years until he retired. Jo loved race cars. He and his buddies built cars in his driveway and could always be seen at Lions Drag Strip. He eventually built his own dragster. His other interests were hunting and fishing. He married Helen Harris in 1967. In their retirement they bought a second home in Chino Valley, AZ, which they called "The Ranch". They spent many weeks each year enjoying the peace and quiet in the high deserts. Jo was also very passionate about his love of dogs. Jo is survived by his wife, Helen, of 51 years; his children, John Harris (Janice), Colleen Mooney (Dalton), Ron Harris and Kurt Koenig (Jennifer); 6 grandchildren, Nick Harris (Katie), Jamie & Jess Mooney, Nikki Harris, Kendall & Jordan Koenig and 3 great grandchildren, Alexis, Sienna and David, Jr.; sister, Joyce Cooper, many nieces and nephews and extended family, and of course his dog, George. Jo requested no services. A Celebration of Life may be held at a later time.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2020