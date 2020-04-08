|
Joan (Green) Calder March 1934 - March 30, 2020 Joan (Green) Calder, 85, of Long Beach, passed away March 30th, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late George and Lillian Green, March 1934, in Long Beach, CA. Joan graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1951 and received a Nursing Degree from Mount St. Mary's University. She married Jack Calder in 1959, and they lived together in Long Beach for 60 years. Joan is survived by her husband Jack and three children: Craig Calder, of Maplewood, NJ; Christy Calder of Santa Barbara; and Karen Calder of Long Beach. She is also survived by two granddaughters. Joan worked as a nurse for the L.A. Unified School District for most of her career and continued a life of service after her retirement as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was a member of St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church her entire life and grew up down the street from the church at the corner of E. Broadway and Covina Avenue. Born and raised in Belmont Shore, Joan loved to walk her dogs in the evening on Second Street and along Alamitos Bay. She was an active alumni booster of St. Anthony's and continued lifelong friendships with many of her classmates. She will be missed. The burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery and a celebration ceremony will be scheduled at a future date due to the current pandemic restrictions
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 8, 2020