March 7 1931 - April 20th, 2019 We are deeply thankful for the life of Joan Claytor, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Joan brought a spirit of infectious joy and always love to her full and happy life. A graduate of Cal State Los Angeles, she married Larry Nelson after a brief teaching career. She became very involved in the school activities of her children. A lifelong Catholic she devoted much time to Church activities at Our Lady of the Rosary and later St Hedwig's. Widowed with six children, she returned to work at Kaiser Permanente. She retired after more than two decades there. She became very involved with American Legion Post 716 in Los Alamitos, serving as post president, Girls State Chair, and as a state honored Chaplain. She loved to travel, going to the movies, animals of all kinds, and spending time with and supporting her family She leaves behind her spouse of 40 years, Bob Claytor, a retired LA city fireman and Korean War veteran; her six children; Gregory Nelson (Maria), Charles Nelson (Frances Shelby), Mike Nelson (Lenore Carleton), Kathy Hernandez (Tom), David Nelson and Linda Nelson; a stepson and wife, Jeff Claytor (Sherri), and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at All Souls Mortuary. Viewing and Rosary, May 2 4 pm - 8 pm Funeral Mass and burial are 1 pm, Friday, May 3rd. A reception at the American Legion Post in Los Alamitos, 3252 Florista St, from 3 pm 5 pm following the burial. Donations in Lieu of Flowers to American Legion Post 716 All Souls Mortuary, 4400 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, Ca 90807 (562) 424-8601 Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary