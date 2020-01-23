|
|
After a brief illness, Joel Friedland, age 81, passed away.
He was a proud Long Beach Westsider, graduating from Polytechnic High School Class of 1956, before going on Long Beach City College and Long Beach State University. Joel was raised in the family business, Seaside Paint & Lacquer Company, which his father opened in 1945. He thrived in the paint manufacturing business for decades. The daily operations of Seaside Paint often called Joel to the Pacific Rim to export his locally manufactured products to foreign markets. He was loved by his employees for his moto, "Nobody works for me, we all work together." A gifted leader, he was never afraid to get his hands dirty or to put in the extra hours required.
In 1966, he became Master of the Los Cerritos Masonic Lodge, following in the footsteps of his father, Ben Friedland. Civic minded, Joel enjoyed politics and ran for the Long Beach City Council Sixth District Seat. He was appointed by former Mayor Ernie Kell to the prestigious Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners, served as President of the Westside Industrial Council, Chairman of the National Paint, Varnish and Lacquer Association and Director of the Long Beach Police Officers Association Honorary Members.
Joel knew the history and geography of the City of Long Beach, possessing an encyclopedic knowledge of the city he loved, always wanting the best for his hometown. Honesty and truth were paramount to Joel, and everybody who encountered him knew of his sense of ethics. He was the type of exemplary person on whom others could rely and was a loyal friend to all who knew him. Joel loved the ocean and especially Catalina Island. He expertly skippered his 1978 Kelly-Peterson 44' cutter rigged sailboat, Aliyah, and could be found sailing around the local Channel Islands and into Mexico for many years. Recently, he made the change to a Chris-Craft powerboat, with Avalon remaining his favorite destination.
He left his gifts of intelligence and quick wit, love, and dedication of family to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Cindy, devoted children, Debra Jaffe, Lisa Adelman, Brent Friedland, brother David Friedland, sister Shari Young and four grandchildren. Joel will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
For information regarding a Celebration of Life, please contact Brent at 818.585.2502
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 23, 2020