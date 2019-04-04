|
John A Perry John A. Perry of Long Beach was called on March 20, 2019 to return to his Father in Heaven. John was born on August 22, 1970 in Pico Rivera, CA. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ron & Vitra. Survived by son, Darian, mother-Tessie, stepdad (Mike), 5 sisters & John's Sweetheart (Laura), as well as many family and friends but most precious to John, is his beloved grandmother, Elinor M Otto, also of Long Beach with whom he has lived with, he has cared for and been cared by, the majority of his life. He often said he got his work ethic from the "Longest Working Rosie The Riveter", his dear, sweet grandmother, Elinor. John will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019