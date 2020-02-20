|
John's life began on April 30, 1931, son of John and Jennie (Smit) Bottema in Artesia, CA. He served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal in the Korean War, and married Joan Croft in 1954. She preceded him in death. In 1995, he married Gladys June (Payne) Arrasmith. John worked for Haliburton Industries. He loved racing, working on Hot Rods, NASCAR, dirt bikes, dune buggies and off roading. Survivors wife, Gladys of Wichita; sons, Jeffrey (Michelle) Bottema of Lake Forest, CA; Bob (Vicki) Arrasmith of Wichita; daughter, Billie (Steve) Mills of Inkom, ID; daughter-in-law, Sheri Bottema Furin of San Dimas, CA; grandchildren, Danielle Allen, Tyler Bottema, Brandon Arrasmith, Derrick Arrasmith, Christian Mills, Kevin Mills, Sarah Robinson; 20 greats. John passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the age of 88. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Northwoods Inn, La Mirada, CA. Memorials Presbyterian Manor, c/o Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, 902 E. D Street, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Please sign online guest book at www.ymzfh.com
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020