On June 13, 2020, John Charles Vander Horck was called home at the age of 77. John attended St. Anthony HS, and later graduated from Lakewood HS in 1961. He attended LBCC; joined the U. S. Naval Reserve; was activated to the U. S. Naval Air and assigned to the Guided Missile Division, USS Ranger, CVA 61. John joined the LAPD in 1974 and remained in the Homicide Division 17 of 27 years. He was Master of Long Beach Lodge #327, F&AM in 2007 and belonged to the LB Scottish Rite, LB York Rite, El Bekal Shrine, and American Legion Post #1000. John is survived by his wife, JoAnn; sisters, Melinda McNeil, Michelle Mikuls, and Christine Sturkey; son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Kimberly; and grandsons, Raiden and Marcus. A Celebration of Life will be performed as soon as restrictions are lifted. Please sign his guest book at https://www.luybendilday.com/obituary/john-vander-horck Luyben Dilday Mortuary (562) 425-6401


Published in Press-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
