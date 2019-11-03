|
March 29, 1930 - October 25, 2019 John was the son of Irish Immigrants. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. John's education included a BA at University of Detroit and Masters from Stanford. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He married Joanne Patrick on May 9, 1959. Children, Anne, predeceased him; Joseph and wife Michele. Grandchildren, Kyle and Diana. Carey's lived in Long Beach, CA 1975-1995 enjoying their membership at Virginia Country Club. John's business life progressed over many years and he retired as President of Lynx Golf Co. After retiring they moved to Pauma Valley, CA. Services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 31020 Cole Grade Rd, Valley Center, CA Reception following in Church Hall.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019