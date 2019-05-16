|
July 23, 1926 - May 10, 2019 John D. Carmichael was born on July 23,1926 in Cameron, Missouri. His parents moved to California when John was a young boy and settled in Orange. He graduated from Orange Union High School and entered the Navy upon graduation. After his Naval service, he attended Compton Junior College, graduating with an AA degree. He finished his education at the University of Southern California in 1950, graduating with a BS in petroleum engineering. He met and married the love of his life, Judith Bowsher Carmichael, two months after graduating from USC. Judith and John were married for 67 years. John worked for various independent oil companies in the Los Angeles area before moving to Venezuela to work for the Mene Grande Oil Company (Gulf Oil). John and Judi spent 15 wonderful years in San Tome enjoying hunting, fishing, bridge playing, and the wonderful people of Venezuela. Upon returning to California, John worked for the City of Long Beach, Xtra Energy Corp., and Angus Petroleum Corp. before retiring in 1993. John was a 50-year member of four Masonic bodies including the Blue Lodge in Orange, York Rite Masons in Los Angeles, and Al Malaika Shrine in Los Angeles. He was past president of the Long Beach Petroleum Club and remained active until his death. No services are planned.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 16, 2019