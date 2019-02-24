|
April 29, 1929 - January 31, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the death of our father, John. He passed away peacefully at his home on January 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Dorothy. He is survived by his 5 children: Ellie Longoria, Jeff, Dave, Chris, and Julie Ruiz; 9 grandchildren: Evan, Alexandra, Adam, Lucas, Rose, Annie, Grant, Kendall and Kelly;4 great-grandchildren: Landon, Carter, Elle and Nash. May Jesus welcome him into Paradise. He will be missed by all. Please sign the guestbook at presstelegram.com.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019