Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Souls Mortuary - Long Beach
4400 Cherry Ave.
Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 424-8601
For more information about
John Kristoff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kristoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Kristoff Jr.

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

John E. Kristoff Jr. Obituary
April 29, 1929 - January 31, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the death of our father, John. He passed away peacefully at his home on January 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Dorothy. He is survived by his 5 children: Ellie Longoria, Jeff, Dave, Chris, and Julie Ruiz; 9 grandchildren: Evan, Alexandra, Adam, Lucas, Rose, Annie, Grant, Kendall and Kelly;4 great-grandchildren: Landon, Carter, Elle and Nash. May Jesus welcome him into Paradise. He will be missed by all. Please sign the guestbook at presstelegram.com.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now