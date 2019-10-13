|
December 10, 1928 - October 5, 2019 John Foster Tylicki, DDS, "Jack" practiced dentistry in Long Beach 35 years (1955-1990). Combined with his father, "Bill" Tylicki, their dental practices spanned 64 years in Long Beach, from 1926 to 1990. Born at Long Beach Memorial Hospital, Dec. 10, 1928, son of B.M. "Bill" Tylicki and Phyllis Foster Tylicki. Woodrow Wilson High School 1946, member of CIF champion golf team. USC School of Dentistry 1952. USC Sigma Chi fraternity. His sister Barbara introduced Jack to her USC Pi Beta Phi sorority sister, Martha Strout of Burbank. They were married in Glendale, Calf., Aug. 24, 1951. Dental Officer U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1955, aircraft carrier USS Yorktown, deployment in Philippines, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong. Professional affiliations: Harbor Dental Society (president 1964-65); Kiwanis Club of Long Beach. American College of Dentists and the International College of Dentists professional societies. USC Century Club Dental Alumni Ass'n (president 1979-80); USC School of Dentistry Board of Councilors (1988-94). Daughter Lois became third generation in dental profession (USC Dental Hygiene, 1978). Member California Heights United Methodist Church. Avid golfer/member of Virginia Country Club. A founder of VCC annual Boy Scout Golf Tournament. Traveled with Martha extensively in U.S., Alaska, Canada and Mexico in succession of 6 motorhomes 1969-2012, including beloved Mazatlan, Mexico. Fly fished with friends in rivers and streams of Montana. USC football fan since boyhood along with his sister. Also LA Dodgers season ticket holder (including first season, at Coliseum) and LA Lakers. San Jose, Calif. resident since 1998, close to daughter Lois & family. Passed away in San Jose Oct. 5, 2019, at age 90 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Preceded in death by sister, Barbara Tylicki Paquette 2011 (Martin Paquette 2014). Survived by his wife Martha Strout Tylicki; sons John Foster Tylicki, Jr. and Jeffrey Strout Tylicki; daughter Lois Tylicki Johnson (Timothy M. Johnson); grandsons Jacob M. Johnson and Daniel Foster Johnson; and niece Sallie Paquette Fasnacht (Lynn A. Fasnacht, DDS). Graveside service Forest Lawn Long Beach 1500 E. San Antonio Dr., Oct. 21, 11:00 am. Forest Lawn Long Beach
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019