1932 - 2020 John Franklin Knight, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passed away on September 21, 2020 at the age of 88. John was born on March 20, 1932 in Clifton, Arizona to Benjamin Franklin Knight V and Ellen Aulaina Knight. His father was in the grocery business and moved the family to California when John was just 6 months old. He attended schools in Long Beach (Lowell Elementary, Rogers Junior High and Wilson High School) before being accepted to the University of Southern California to study architecture. John was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity where he made many life-long friends. After graduating from USC, John entered the United States Air Force as Lieutenant. He was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska and achieved the rank of Captain before leaving the service. He returned to Long Beach to help with his father's business and put his architecture degree to use. John designed and built two shopping centers, one on Naples Island and one in the San Fernando Valley. He went on to have a successful career in commercial real estate. He met the love of his life, Joan Frances Etheridge, in 1959. They wed in April of 1962 and raised three children. John and Joan were actively involved in the Long Beach Community. John was a member of the Shriners, the Scottish Rite and the Masonic Lodge. He was a Founders Club Member of the Long Beach Grand Prix and a Charter Member of the Aquarium of the Pacific. He also started the Naples Island Business Association. John loved sailing, joined the Long Beach Yacht Club in 1960, and owned three sailboats during his life. He always looked forward to spending time in Catalina and cruising along the beautiful California coast. John went through the ranks of the Flag of the Long Beach Yacht Club from Board of Directors in 1978 to Commodore in 1984, the year of the Los Angeles Olympics. For three years, John served on the Olympic Committee as a Venue Operations Director. He was in charge of the site for the sailing competitions. During that time, he and Joan hosted several events for guests from other countries. Traveling was another passion of John's. He and Joan enjoyed exploring the world, visiting foreign lands and making lifetime memories. John is survived by his adoring wife of 58 years, Joan; his children, John Knight (Liz), Holly Hansen (Joe) and Ben Knight; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. The family wishes to thank caregivers from Living Well who helped make these past few years peaceful. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shriners' Hospital for Children. John's final resting place is in Westminster Memorial Park.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store